Widespread rain begins before many rain chances continue into the new year

Good Morning Central Coast!

Grab that umbrella and raincoat, significant rain is on its way Tuesday and several more times through the forecast.

A cold front is pushing south into the region through the morning hours and will kick off a period of widespread rain. By noon the majority of the region will see significant rain and wind gusts that may be hazardous. The worst of the storm will be in the afternoon before clearing this evening. All said and done this storm has the potential of bringing more than an inch of rain to the region.

Alongside the rain today cool conditions are expected with highs in the 50s through the region. This is a major cool down compared to the 80s experienced over the holiday weekend.

During this storm strong wind gusts are expected to reach at least 40mph, I would not be surprised if a wind advisory is issued.

Alongside the wind gusts and flood advisories there is a High Surf Advisory in place through Wednesday morning.

As this first storm system moves to the south of us Wednesday, more rain will wash over us Thursday and Friday. Another low pressure system will hit the area New Years Eve bringing significant rain with it as well. This storm will impact holiday events so plan accordingly.

Even once the New Year system passes, there are several more systems looking to head our way for the first week of the new year.

Prepare to end 2022 very wet and start 2023 the same way!

Have a great day Central Coast!