Wildfire smoke, clouds and cooler weather intensify Thursday

Good morning, Central Coast!

The dramatic cool down and thick smoke from NorCal wildfires made for a particularly gray Wednesday across the region. Unfortunately more of the same is expected today, but by the weekend conditions are set to improve as we head into the weekend.

Let's dive in!

This morning there is more cloud cover across the region, mostly staying high enough off the surface as to not hinder the morning commute but for some interior valleys that may not be the case.

We typically are most concerned with cloud cover and marine influence but today heavy smoke is of concern. Wednesday as winds shifted to have that strong northerly component that is bringing wildfire smoke from NorCal all the way to us. This may be of concern for sensitive groups as the air quality will become dangerous. Check out the latest air quality index here.

Daytime highs Today will range from the 50s and 60s at beach communities to the 60s and 70s in the coastal valleys with low 70s in the interior. Those temps are significantly below normal, Paso Robles typically reaches the low 90s for this time of the year, that makes today 20 degrees below normal.

There looks to be some warming setting up Friday through the weekend, but it will be most significant in the interior when the daytime highs return into the 80s. Closer to the coast temperatures also increase but only by a few degrees into the weekend.

Across the board, once the temperatures come up for the weekend they look to level off into next week.

Another interesting wrinkle to the forecast is the position of the subtropical jet which looks to entrain some moisture from a tropical cyclone in the eastern Pacific. We should see some high clouds entering the area associated with this Friday. A few raindrops are possible with this surge of some tropical moisture. The better chance would be in Southern California, but I can't rule it out for the South Coast.

Computer models are showing a series of systems plowing into the Pacific Northwest over the 8-to-14-day time frame. It doesn't appear that any of these systems are capable of producing rainfall this far South however the proximity of the Central Coast to the storm path we'll keep temperatures down in the extended forecast likely below average.

Have a wonderful Thursday Central Coast!