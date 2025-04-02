Wind Advisory continues as another round of wide-spread gusty winds will occur

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! Grab your puffers and jackets because we are going to see a cool morning across the Central Coast with dry conditions in place.

It has been a cloudy start, and these cloudy conditions will likely continue this evening.

A few showers occurred this morning, but with northwesterly flow, the showers were confined to areas north of Point Conception.

There is a slight chance of showers that may occur later this afternoon into the evening in communities like Shandon, California Valley, and Cuyama.

Precipitation totals in those areas should be light.

Gusty winds will be the main story once again, as we are expecting it to affect all coastal areas and the mountains of Santa Barbara County.

A Wind Advisory in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is expected to end at 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

However, winds today will likely not be quite as strong as they were on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it will remain very chilly, with daytime highs well below normal by 6 to 12 degrees.

Breezy to locally windy conditions are likely to occur through Thursday night.

Friday will likely be a mostly sunny day with gusty north winds in some areas.

High pressure will build over the area this weekend, leading to a significant warming trend, bringing temperatures up to a few degrees above normal Saturday and 4-8 degrees above normal Sunday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, Central Coast!

-Eddie