Wind advisory issued for Santa Barbara County tonight through early Sunday morning

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Saturday!

According to the National Weather Service, a weak troughing over the region will keep the strong onshore flow and below-normal temperatures in place through the weekend.

Continued night through morning low clouds and fog will continue for most coastal and valley areas through Sunday.

We can expect to see temperatures warming up in the forecast for next week, as a strong high pressure aloft builds in over the region. The heat is likely to stay away from the coast and stick mainly within the interior valleys throughout the week.

The N.W.S. says that based on Sundowner speeds during Friday night, they expect slightly stronger Sundowner winds this evening across the Santa Ynez Range and will issue a Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County tonight through Sunday morning.

Wind gusts remain quite breezy throughout many regions along the Central Coast Saturday evening, and will see winds pick right back up on Sunday afternoon.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast!