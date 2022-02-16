Wind and surf advisories continue as temperatures slowly warm

Happy Wednesday Central Coast.

As we kick off the day a lot of cool air has settled into the region. Many locations in the early morning saw temperatures in the upper 20s. These cool conditions are over 10 degrees cooler than at the same time yesterday.

As we head through the day today temperatures will warm quickly with highs eventually reaching into the lower 60s. This is a few degrees warmer than yesterday and we will see even more warming over the next few days.

One thing we have kept from yesterday is high surf. We are continuing to see waves cresting 10-12 ft tall with a dangerous rip current. Take extra caution along our beaches.

For the next few days our temperatures will be on the up-and-up. We will get to the low 60s Wednesday, mid 60s Tuesday and into the 70s Friday for a great start to the weekend.

By Sunday our winds will start to shift and will help to bring a low pressure system into our area. Rain chances are low with only a few hundredths of an inch possible. We need the rain so hopefully it sticks together in the next few days as it nears us.

Have a great rest of your day Central Coast!