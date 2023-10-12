WIND AND WAVES: advisories continue into early Thursday

An active weather pattern in the PacNW a few days ago produced some strong winds over the ocean and those waves have been arriving on the Central Coast. 8-12ft breakers are likely into Thursday afternoon at 3 pm and a high surf advisory remains in effect.

There were two wind advisories for the Central Coast on Wednesday. The one for the west-facing Central Coast expired at 8 p.m. as winds 15-30 were expected to diminish. However, a different advisory for parts of Santa Barbara County will remain until 3 a.m. for some local winds of 20-35mph with gusts 50-55mph (especially in the Refugio and Gaviota areas).

Winds turn offshore early Thursday for the Central Coast and this should drive temps into the 80s for the coastal valleys and interior, with beaches in the 60s and 70s and the Southcoast in the 70s to nearly 80.

The current weather pattern features an exiting trough of low pressure, but it will be replaced by a ridge of high pressure for Thursday and Friday which will boost temperatures.

There is a low-pressure system and cold front hitting the West Coast on Saturday: not much will happen locally but temperatures should dip a few degrees from Friday's highs, but again boost on Sunday. No rain is likely in this forecast. It's just a little bit of a mini roller coaster.

The 8 to 14 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center continues to advertise a warm California.