Wind and waves Friday and Saturday stays cool

Short Term Forecast (Tonight- Sunday):

Tonight:

Gusty west-to-northwest winds strengthened this afternoon, especially in areas prone to wind. Wind advisories are in effect for portions of the Santa Ynez Range, and southern Santa Barbara County.

Overnight, skies will begin to clear as the trough pushes southward. Cooler temperatures are expected, but lingering winds will limit the potential for frost tonight. Low temperatures will drop further on Saturday night when calmer winds and clearer skies allow for more significant cooling, potentially prompting frost and freeze alerts for areas like the Central Coast.

Saturday:

The trough continues its journey south of the U.S.-Mexico border, ushering in drier air and reinforcing cooler conditions across the region. Highs will remain below normal, with many areas struggling to reach the 60s. Winds will shift to a more northeasterly direction by late Saturday as offshore flow develops. Any remaining clouds will clear, setting the stage for a chilly night.

Sunday:

Conditions try to warm as a small ridge of high pressure drives a little offshore flow. We'll see a few places rebound to near 70 but more clouds arrive late as another trough approaches.

Long Term Forecast (Monday - Thursday):

Monday and Tuesday:

A weaker system is expected to pass through early next week, bringing another round of gusty northerly winds, particularly in typical wind-prone areas like southern Santa Barbara County. While this system is drier than the current one, isolated light precipitation could develop along the northern mountain slopes. Winds could reach advisory levels, with gusts near 50 mph in some spots.

Wednesday and Thursday:

The pattern shifts midweek as a high-pressure ridge builds over the region. This will strengthen offshore winds and lead to a significant warming trend. Daytime highs are likely to rise into the upper 70s across many areas. Low humidity levels combined with gusty winds could heighten fire weather concerns, particularly in areas affected by offshore winds.

Outlook for Late Next Week:

A cooling trend may develop by the latter half of the week as the ridge weakens, but temperatures are still expected to remain near or slightly above seasonal averages.