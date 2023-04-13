Wind and waves tail off, weekend weather looks wonderful

Good Morning Central Coast!

For the start of your Thursday there are some areas of dense fog still sticking around but thankfully it is much less widespread than the last few days. That being said drivers on Hwy 166 through the Cuyama valley will be faced with limited visibility.

Spring for the Central Coast can feature a progressive weather pattern in that no one feature sets up shop for very long. The wind is created by a difference in pressure, these differences are more common in progressive patterns. Wednesday the NW Winds were 15-25mph with gusts to 35 mph for most of the area.

There is a wind advisory for the SW portion of Santa Barbara County but elsewhere we had a very narrow miss on advisory-level winds.

This is all due to a trough digging into The West. We have a combination of low-level scattered clouds with an upper-level flow of high clouds.

Beyond that, a ridge of high pressure builds for the weekend. Temps will warm but not dramatically. I like most highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Another trough moves into the PacNW next week to cool temps a little again and reintroduce breezy to windy NW winds.

There are a number of systems moving into The West but mostly the PacNW which means temps should remain normal to below average. No significant rain potential is in the local forecast but the PacNW will see a good string of potential systems.

Have a fantastic day Central Coast!