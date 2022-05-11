Winds are still up but temps eventually respond

Our upper-level trough which has generated days of cool and windy weather is not quite done today. Another round of higher winds will take place into the evening (and early overnight for parts of Santa Barbara County).

Also, another round of cold temps in the SLO county deeper interior valleys where another frost advisory is necessary tonight for patchy frost as lows around 32 for a few hours looks likely in that area.

The upper-level trough does move out on Thursday and temperatures start to warm into the coming weekend when some above-average temps are likely. I like temps to peak Saturday in the 90s inland and 70s and 80s elsewhere, we'll start to lose some of that energy early next week near the coast with some onshore influence muting temperatures.

I think the larger question is about the extended forecast. It was looking like another and larger ridge could develop into next weekend (not this) but today some models did a 180 suggesting late next week could see another sharp trough develop which would encourage cooler and breezy/windy weather again.

Suffice to say when you see a 180 in a model run the confidence in the deeper extended forecast is lower now. We'll try to get a better handle on mid to late next week and the following weekend in a few days.