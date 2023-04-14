Winds begin to slow and temps warm a little over the weekend

It has been a windy and generally cool week for the Central Coast. We’ll see a little warming Friday but more so over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves over California.

I think interior temps have the best chance to see a jump, with some mid-70s or better possible while some night and morning marine influence will likely keep most of the beaches and near coastal valleys in the 60s to low 70s.

Winds that have been onshore 15-30mph much of the week will back off over with the arrival of the weekend. I still think Friday’s winds will be locally breezy to windy in the afternoon at 15-25mph out of the NW, but Saturday’s winds look more like 10-15mph. Slower winds will likely mean some night and morning marine clouds will firm up. Higher winds can keep moisture mixed in the atmosphere, but lower winds will potentially allow low clouds to form when it gets cool. If clouds form, they should be limited to the night and morning hours, afternoon clearing looks likely.

Next week the upper-level ridge moves off and more activity moves into the PacNW. Nothing makes a direct run at the Central Coast but the breeze should return and temps dip a little but warm again late next week.

The extended forecast is interesting. For several days now models have shown a string of storms rolling into the PacNW and NorCal. This alone would keep temps down and produce occasionally windy conditions for the next few weeks. The models also have hinted that the 23-26th time frame could see some kind of rain system making its way into the Central Coast. This is a far way out, too far to bet on it. But again, the key point is that temps will likely stay largely in check for a bit.