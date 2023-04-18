Winds pick up alongside cooler temps but will clear for warming this weekend

Good morning Central Coast and happy Tuesday!

To kick off the morning there are some pockets of dense fog across parts of our area. This isn't as widespread as previous days but still may be an impact to some.

A trough of low pressure over The West has increased the onshore flow and the depth of the cool air allows it to get into the valleys. Winds will be high over the SW portion of Santa Barbara county for the next 24 hours. There are advisories in place due to that risk across Santa Barbara county until 9AM Wednesday morning.

Temps will be cooler once again today with most locations dropping another 5-10 degrees today. Beach and coastal valley highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s while interior highs drop into the low to mid-60s. The Southcoast looks warmest on Tuesday with highs potentially hitting 70.

The area starts to turn the corner a little on Wednesday as the trough begins to lift out. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s return to the coastal valleys and the Southcoast warms into the lower 70s. Interior valley conditions will be slow to rebound on Wednesday with more morning cloud cover possible.

More significant warming takes place and Thursday and Friday and temps likely peak on Saturday when the large ridge over The West peaks.

While this transition to warmer weather happens with the building ridge, winds will really get to cranking. North to NE winds are likely in the night and morning hours Wednesday thru Saturday and at times those gusts could exceed 30 or 40mph. Keep an eye out for advisories during that time.

As I discussed last week, mid-range models have a new view of the extended forecast for the Central Coast. No significant rain is likely. Temps will go up and down but the Climate Prediction Center likes the average high to be a little short of average highs for this time of year.

Have a great day Central Coast!