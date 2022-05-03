Winds prepare to turn offshore and boost temperatures for the second half of the week

Good morning and happy Tuesday Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning a bit of low lying clouds and fog will move through with near normal temperatures.

All the onshore flow we are seeing today is due to a low pressure that is pushing into Idaho this morning, in turn pulling winds onshore. That system will continue to migrate west over the day today and eventually give way to a high pressure working its way onto the Central Coast. Winds will push offshore once again Wednesday, potentially reaching advisory levels in the Santa Lucia mountains in northern San Luis Obispo County.

All the offshore flow will boost temperatures into the 80s in coastal valleys and a few 90s are possible inland.

Thursday will once again feature offshore winds but not quite as strongly as Wednesday, a few degrees will knock off highs but it will still be above seasonal normals.

Friday and into the weekend the jet stream will "flatten" out a bit and bring some stability to the winds and temperatures int the weekend. Near normal and sunny conditions are once again expected through Saturday.

There is quite a bit on uncertainty heading into next week's forecast. It is likely that a cool down will take over but just how strong remains to be seen.

Even into the extended forecast there is little to no indication of precipitation chances.

Have a great day!