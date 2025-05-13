Winds prompt advisories, but temps perk up a little mid-week

The Central Coast experienced a cool and breezy to downright windy day today as an upper-level trough moved through the region. However, a gradual warm-up is expected to begin tomorrow, bringing lighter onshore winds for Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure aloft starts to build in. By the weekend, a cooling trend with more marine influence is anticipated.

Today's Weather:

An approaching trough weakened the typical marine inversion, leading to a varied cloud distribution this morning. It was another cool day, with temperatures ranging from 5 to 15 degrees cooler than normal, with the most significant temperature drops inland. Increasing west to northwest winds were felt later this morning and this afternoon, especially near the coast, with gusts reaching 30-45 mph.

A tight surface pressure gradient in place yesterday and last evening continued to bring gusty winds to portions of the area. Those gusty west to northwest winds affected the Central Coast throughout the day. Wind Advisories were in effect through 9 PM this evening for these areas. Winds likely weakened somewhat during the late morning and early afternoon, but then increased again and expanded across the greater Santa Barbara area this afternoon and early evening.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday and Thursday

A warming trend should start to take shape tomorrow and Thursday. While broad troughing will remain in place, preventing significant warming, daytime high temperatures should trend closer to normal by Wednesday and Thursday. Weaker onshore flow and the increasing heights will support a warming trend over the next couple of days. This should allow the marine inversion to reform, bringing back night through morning low clouds and fog.

Weekend Cooling Trend:

Higher confidence exists in the pattern for Friday through the weekend, as a cooling trend looks to take shape. Models suggest more clouds as the marine layer deepens. Clouds may struggle to clear from the land mass each afternoon.

Models also suggest marginally gusty winds developing for some areas this weekend.

Looking Ahead:

Early next week presents more uncertainty in temperature forecasts. I'm keeping Monday mild but but I push temps above normal on Tuesday.