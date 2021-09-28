Winds prompt an advisory in Santa Barbara County

A cold front positioned over NorCal is producing some showers and even some frost advisories now thru tonight. Locally we are not close enough to the dynamics for rain or really cold temps, however, cooler temps and some clouds are likely thru Tuesday.

The transition to cooler weather also has upper and surface-level pressure changes in store as well. The winds will already be up overnight in Santa Barbara county's high country and passes and canyons where NW-N winds 20-35 with gusts to 50mph are likely. The advisory is thru 3am however I think it is likely another similar advisory is possible Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM for similar potential.

After that winds look to turn offshore night and morning hours as a large ridge of high pressure redevelops for temps to return to above average. Coastal valleys will likely head back into the upper 70s and lower 80s while inland temps jump into the 90s. Looks to be a limited stay on temps that high, temps look to fade again early next week. These are the more typical up and downs associated with fall.