Winds stay up and temps stay cool to begin the week

A large trough in the jet stream is still digging off the California Coastline, this will continue to produce cooler high temperatures and wind into the middle of the week. Later this week the trough kicks out and the coming weekend will be warmer than the last. However this too looks to be short-lived with another trough on the way for early next week.

Already another wind advisory kicks into place later this afternoon into early Tuesday morning for the western portion of the Santa Barbara County Southcoast. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the advisory area.

There is also a beach hazards statement in place for the west-facing Central Coast for 5-8 foot break on the waves and locally dangerous rip potential thru the afternoon.

In terms of the forecast temperatures, the strong onshore winds and trough will produce below average temps until Thursday.

Beaches will top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s over the next couple days with the coastal valleys in the mid-60s range with the interior valleys in the upper 60s and lower 70s. I should mention there is a small chance of some mist/drizzle or a light shower with the upper level trough moving over Tuesday into Wednesday, modeling is showing the potential but I think it is more of a mention than an actual forecast emphasis due to the limited coverage if it happens at all.

Temperatures pick up Thursday and Friday with the trough kicking out. Interior temps quickly jump from the low 70s Wednesday into the upper 70s Thursday, mid 80s Friday and the weekend will see temps rush up into the 90s and could near 100 Sunday. Coastal valleys warm from the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday thru the 70s on Thursday and Friday with mid-80s potential for the weekend.

Beaches return to the mid 60s Thursday and 70s Friday thru the coming weekend.

Early next week likely sees another trough move thru for temps to push back down off the weekend peaks.

