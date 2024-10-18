Winds turn offshore and temps warm into the weekend

Today the Central Coast experienced cooler-than-normal temperatures with strong onshore winds that prompted wind advisories and a beach hazards statement for elevated surf:

But we'll close the week with the winds switching direction to offshore. That'll clear out the clouds and temps will rebound.

Friday & Saturday:

Northerly winds will transition to NE offshore winds, bringing warm, dry air from the interior.



Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s to low 80s, with some areas possibly reaching the mid-80s on Saturday.



Gusty conditions, especially in the Santa Barbara mountains and Santa Lucias, with gusts potentially reaching 50-55 mph.



Elevated fire weather concerns due to the warm, dry, and windy conditions.

Sunday:



Winds will ease, but temperatures will remain warm, possibly reaching the upper 80s in the valleys and low to mid-80s at the coast.

Next Week:



A ridge of high pressure will build over the region, leading to a warming trend.

Temperatures will climb to near or slightly above normal, with some inland valleys potentially reaching 90 degrees by mid-week.

Mostly sunny skies with a shallow marine layer confined to immediate coastal areas.

Technical Details:

An upper-level low-pressure system is moving south through Oregon and will reach Nevada tonight, bringing cooler and drier air to the region. This system is also responsible for the shift to northerly winds, which will transition to Santa Ana winds as the low moves further south and interacts with a strong pressure gradient. The Santa Ana winds will peak on Friday and Saturday, bringing gusty conditions and warmer temperatures.

