Winds turn onshore bringing back marine influence alongside several chances for rain in early November

If you didn’t get a chance to get to the beach over the past few days you still have a chance on Friday morning before our pattern changes once again. Continued high pressure moving East has kept strong offshore winds abundant over the past week. This has kept the central coast warm (hitting 90 in some spots on Thursday) and clear over the last week of October. Even the beaches were kept clear and mild with the strong offshore push.

That all changes Friday morning as winds will turn back onshore with a strong westerly component that will drive the marine layer back to the coast alongside increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

Heading into the weekend cooler marine influence is back, alongside two rain chances for the first days of November. pic.twitter.com/6Wlhlxj0ws — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) October 29, 2021

This shift will begin by mid-day Friday with many beaches reaching their highs in the mid-morning before cooler influence takes over. By the evening many coastal valleys will begin to see marine influence as well with a chance of low-lying fog decreasing morning visibilities on Saturday.

For the weekend slightly cooler temperatures with increased clouds at the coast will continue. More of the same is expected for Halloween when clouds will be abundant during the daytime clearing close to the coast by the time trick-or-treating starts. Interior valleys will likely remain cloudy and cool for all-hallows-eve.

Halloween is almost here, check out your forecast for #TrickOrTreating around the central coast! pic.twitter.com/RY3OhIS3eX — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) October 29, 2021

November will kick off with a chance for light rain and drizzle on Monday as a decaying cold front approaches the central coast. Not much accumulation, if any, is expected from this system but it is something to watch nonetheless. Calm and cool conditions will continue mid week before another chance for rain moves in on Thursday. The Thursday system could be more substantial but we will know more over the next few days. Have a fantastic weekend and Halloween Central Coast.