Winds will "flip-flop" directions most days this week

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off the first workdays of May low clouds are going to make themselves known as our winds flip flop directions nearly every day this week.

Monday morning has a bit of offshore flow keeping most locations clear but along the beaches that weak offshore flow is not quite enough to keep the marine layer at bay.

Temperatures will near normal today with abundant afternoon sunshine.

Along the Santa Barbara county southcoast winds will pick up this evening as a sundowner wind event kicks in. A wind advisory will be in effect from 4pm Monday afternoon through midnight. Northwest wind gusts 20-30mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Winds will continue to alternate onshore/offshore over the next week with slightly warmer weather surging in Wednesday as stronger offshore winds develop. Many locations can expect some 80s Wednesday with 90s possible in the interior valleys.

By the weekend winds will calm slightly bringing in a bit of a cool down for most locations.

Unfortunately even ad we look into the extended forecast there is no indication of precipitation.