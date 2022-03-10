Winds will pick up first then temps over the weekend

Temps look to take a minor hit thru Thursday as an area of low pressure brushes the area.

We will see northerly winds cranking up on Friday but a temp bump probably waits until Saturday and continues into next week.

The set-up: An inside slider sweeps through the region on Thursday, this is a trough to the east of us: dry and cold and windy but not wet.

Winds will really get going across SoCal where some gusts could hit 70, but nothing like that here outside of perhaps the Southcoast.

Saturday, the weak ridge slides off to the east as a trough approaches from the northwest. Winds will transition from weak onshore flow to offshore by the evening hours, and high temperatures will warm a little.

The weekend looks quiet with warming temps and perhaps some night and morning low clouds near the coast.

Tuesday there is a trough sweeping thru, it "could" produce some light precip but at this point not worth much more than this mention.

Highs likely take a small hit rain or no rain on Tuesday.