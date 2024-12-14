Winds with high surf and high tides on Saturday along with rain

Saturday:

Expect a mostly cloudy day with a good chance of rain, from the morning into the early afternoon.

San Luis Obispo County could see a quarter to half an inch of rain along the north coast, with up to an inch in the northwest mountains. Most locations will stay under .20"

Santa Barbara County might get up to .10" with little for the Southcoast.

High temperatures will be slightly below normal.

High surf and high tides are concerns with 10-15 foot waves for the Central coast and 3-6 in the channel but the morning high tides will be near 7ft so minor coastal flooding is possible between 6:30a and 9a.

Winds will be strong from the morning into the afternoon from the SW 20-30 with some gusts to 50mph

Sunday:



Any morning clouds will clear quickly, leading to a mostly sunny day.

Temperatures will warm up, especially in the valleys and inland areas.

Some gusty northeast winds are possible in the Santa Ynez Mountains and interior valleys.

Looking Ahead:



A slight chance of rain returns Monday, mainly for San Luis Obispo County but this looks like a minor chance.

Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and warm, with gusty offshore winds possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures could reach the mid-70s in some inland areas by midweek.

Technical Details:

A fast-moving weather system will bring the rain on Saturday. This system will weaken as it moves south, so expect less rain in Santa Barbara County. By Sunday, high pressure will build in, bringing warmer and drier conditions. Another weak system might bring a few showers on Monday. After that, a ridge of high pressure will bring a warming trend and gusty Santa Ana winds.