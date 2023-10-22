Windy and cool conditions are sweeping across the Central Coast this weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Coast! We’ve finally made it to the weekend but there is a slight shift in the forecast as we are now seeing cooler conditions from a low-pressure system making its way to California through Monday night. This low-pressure system is expected to bring cooler than normal, windy, and potentially showers. Let’s dive in!

A low-pressure system located in the Pacific Northwest across from the Oregon coast will continue to move toward California and drop through southern California later Monday. As a result, conditions will be generally cool, and windy, with a chance of possible showers.

As for the winds we are seeing over the course of this weekend, we are expecting to see the west-to-northwest flow increase and expand on Sunday and Sunday Night, with gusts of 35 to 50 mph common over southern Santa Barbara County, the I-5 Corridor, and the Antelope Valley.

The winds will turn more northerly Monday and Monday Night, with gusts of 35 to 50 mph expected along the Santa Ynez Mountains and Montecito Hills.

There is a weak front that will pass through the Central Coast tonight into early Sunday, which will bring a small chance of some light rain - but the emphasis is on the word small. Moisture embedded in the northwest flow behind it will bring better chances of periodic showers Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties have the next highest chance (30-50%) with accumulations under 0.25 inches.

The 7-Day Microclimate Forecast shows that Tuesday will be the coolest day and after that temps will start to see a small rebound but will not recover to levels seen over the past week. By next Friday we should see more 70s and 80s away from the beaches.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines on the Central Coast.