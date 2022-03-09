Windy and cool conditions move into the Central Coast as a cold front clips our area

Happy Wednesday Central Coast!

We are officially at the halfway point of this week and with that halfway to the picture perfect weekend we will have!

That being said Wednesday will be a bit of a gusty one with temperatures a few degrees cooler than they were to kick off the week.

The main weather story we will experience Wednesday will be wind gusts moving in from the north. These will increase in the afternoon. Sustained speeds upwards of 15mph will be common with gusts up to 35mph.

This is just under wind advisory criteria so I would not be surprised if a few advisories were issued, especially along our south coast Wednesday night.

The winds will be the first indication that a cold front is clipping our area. That will bring some more clouds and marine influence to the region for most of the day on Thursday. A few more degrees will fall from our temperatures as well.

From there on temperatures and conditions will rebound for a near picture perfect weekend.

Have a great day Central Coast!