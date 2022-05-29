Windy and dry conditions creating an increased risk for wildfires

A wind advisory remains in effect until 9 pm Sunday for the San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. Winds will be strongest near the immediate coast and foothills.

A wind advisory remains in effect from 6 pm Sunday evening to 9 am Monday for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. The winds will be strongest across the lower coastal slopes and foothills, especially near Montecito Hills. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible near Montecito Hills.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 9 am Monday for the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. The strongest winds are expected to be near Gaviota and Refugio.

Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The windy and dry conditions have created an increased risk for wildfires. Southern Santa Barbara County, Interior Valleys, Mountains & Antelope Valley are at a moderate risk for wild fires through Monday. Be ready to evacuate if needed. Keep an eye on local media outlets and weather forecasts. Clear brush and debris away from your home and use extreme caution with any potential ignition sources.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph are expected. It's going to be a sunny Memorial Day with highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon are expected. Monday night it will be clear in the evening with areas of low clouds and fog appearing later in the evening. Lows will range from the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight are expected.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County expect clear skies with lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are expected. Memorial Day will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon are expected. Expect clear skies Monday evening with lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph.