Windy conditions are clearing up the skies along the Central Coast

Despite the clearer skies, most regions along the Central Coast have seen, some lingering patchy stratus clouds are hovering over our region, but expect this to mostly vanish by the early evening hours.

Temperatures away from the coast are reaching into the 70s, with some lower to mid-80s over in the interior valleys.

According to the National Weather Service, sundowner winds will keep the south coast clear, with gusts near Gaviota and Refugio ranging between 45 to 50 mph, which are likely to continue into Monday evening.

A wind advisory still remains in place for some regions along the south coast. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 47 mph in Refugio tonight around 10 pm. Be sure to secure any loose items outside of your home and drive with caution!

An upper trough of low pressure will approach the California coast tonight, then remain in place through the short period this week. This will maintain a fairly deep marine layer over the area, especially through Wednesday morning.

We will continue to see some more sunshine this upcoming work week, with a slight warming trend likely to take place next weekend.

