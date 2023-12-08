Windy conditions will continue through the weekend with warming temps

Hello, Central Coast! We have finally made it to the weekend. Happy Friday! Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect for today and through the rest of the weekend on the Central Coast. Gusty northerly winds will continue across portions of the Central Coast on Friday, with the strongest winds taking place in the mountains. The Wind Advisory and High Surf Advisory have been extended. We are expecting to see warm temps building up over the weekend. Let’s dive in!

We are expecting to see significant cooling on the Central Coast through the rest of Friday. However, there will be a shift in the weather pattern as high pressure begins to build into the region and influence the warming temps we are expecting to see this weekend.

While the massive trough of low pressure continues to move further east across the region, we are expecting to see cooler high temps throughout the Central Coast.

The High Surf Advisory has been extended through Friday afternoon until 4 pm for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. Central Coast beaches are expecting to see waves of 9 to 13 feet today.

We are starting off Friday with a windy start in Santa Barbara early Friday morning. Winds are moving around 40mph at 5 am. Sundowner winds are expected to stick near the shore this morning.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Forecast for all the latest weather headlines.