Windy start to the week will give way to sunshine and 70s as the week moves on

Good morning, Central Coast!

Large portions of the region started the morning socked in with dense fog. The good news is that clearing conditions are taking over quickly and will make for a clear, albeit windy, start to the morning.

We have wind advisory high wind warnings in place across the entirety of the region with the highest winds expected for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. This advisory is in place until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

A low pressure system that is increasing the wind will also drop the temps today. Most locations will be in the mid 50s with a few 60s along the south coast. This is still 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs will climb quickly this week with lots of sunshine bathing the region and bringing temps into the upper 70s. Have a great week Central Coast!