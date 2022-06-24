With the dry lightning threat gone the focus returns to inland heat

Yesterday, much of California faced scattered thunderstorms with numerous lightning strikes. Interestingly, the Central Coast avoided almost all the activity which is good news since the primary concern was fire-starts related to dry lightning.

Today the thunderstorm activity moved out of the region. Yesterday, somehow the Central Coast missed out on most strikes but we were literally surrounded by them.

Wednesday highs pushed 100 inland while some beaches didn't get out of the 50s and low 60s.

The upper-low that drew in the unstable air has drifted to the northeast and the Central Coast again sits under a ridge in the upper atmosphere. This will mean interior areas warm to near 100, or slightly over for a week if not longer.

Morning low clouds return at beaches where they could be stubborn again Friday. Inland looks hot again.

Here is our 3km modeling of the marine cloud deck into early Saturday. Clouds looking stubborn with only partial afternoon clearing at some beaches. Away from the beach, the clearing looks good.

Coastal valleys and beaches will also warm but it is a muted trend since marine influence will be nearby keeping temps from warming too much.

Town and temps for Friday.

Beaches will see night and morning low clouds with some stubborn clearing since winds do not look strong in the short-term forecast.

No Wait Weather: heating up inland while most of the rest of the area plateaus.

Thursday also brings with it our weekly update on drought and lake levels:

It is Thursday. Time for the weekly lake level update. It is not a surprise that levels are down, we don't often get much rain this time of year.. the key issue are levels after a disappointing rain season.