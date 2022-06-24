Watch Now
With the dry lightning threat gone the focus returns to inland heat

Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 23, 2022
Yesterday, much of California faced scattered thunderstorms with numerous lightning strikes. Interestingly, the Central Coast avoided almost all the activity which is good news since the primary concern was fire-starts related to dry lightning.

The upper-low that drew in the unstable air has drifted to the northeast and the Central Coast again sits under a ridge in the upper atmosphere. This will mean interior areas warm to near 100, or slightly over for a week if not longer.

Coastal valleys and beaches will also warm but it is a muted trend since marine influence will be nearby keeping temps from warming too much.

Beaches will see night and morning low clouds with some stubborn clearing since winds do not look strong in the short-term forecast.

Thursday also brings with it our weekly update on drought and lake levels:

