You just might be "blown away" by this windy forecast

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning much of the region is being kept clear as a strong cold front presses through the region. Most of the roadways are clear, although a small pocket of dense fog is limiting visibility in the Santa Ynez valley.

The clear skies are aided by strong NW winds that are continuing to push through the region in the wake of yesterday's cold front.

The story of the next couple of days will be the mild to cool temperatures and a lot of onshore wind. A wind advisory has been posted for the Central Coast from noon to 8 PM today for northwest winds 20 to 30 mph sustained with gusts to 45 mph Wednesday also looks quite breezy to windy in the afternoon though no advisories posted yet.

We can expect night and morning cloud, cover to be rather dense, and with several frontal boundaries moving through a trough in the jetstream, a few areas of drizzle can't be ruled out early this morning.

It's also possible Wednesday at high elevations that we could see a few light showers, but most of the area should stay dry as this trough moves through the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs for the next couple of days will feature beaches in the 60s with coastal valleys in the lower 70s the south coast in the mid-70s and the interior in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

After the trough lifts out on Wednesday. High pressure will develop to close the work week and temperatures will start to warm again, but nowhere near the levels they were to close last week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!