Windy & cool for the weekend, warm & dry next week

Much of the Central Coast is experiencing cooler temps today, which will stick around until Sunday thanks to consistent N/NW winds.

Cloud cover today was a bit spread out across the Central Coast but most prominent within the Santa Ynez Valley and interior regions. Along the coast and coastal valleys, however, clouds were a bit patchier and less widespread.

Tonight and tomorrow the main focus will be wind as some strong gusts blow in along the southwest coast, affecting those of you in Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara. Those winds may approach advisory levels.

Then around Sunday, you can expect some Santa Ana winds in Southern California. Locally we'll also see some offshore winds which should help to warm temps a little bit.