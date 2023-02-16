World Ag Expo returned to Tulare with new technology and special guests

The World Ag Expo returned to Tulare from Feb 14th-16th.

This event is the largest annual outdoor agricultural exposition.

Why Tulare?

Tulare is part of the San Joaquin Valley, home to most of California's top agricultural counties.

Crowds of people gathered over the span of three days to see more than 1,200 exhibits on display with the latest in farm equipment, communications, and technology.

Press conference with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and members of the House Ag Committee, and Mr. McCarthy speaking at Opening Ceremonies earlier. Farm Bill Listening Session starts at 10 am in the Banquet Hall! #WAE23 #worldagexpo #farmbill pic.twitter.com/Dj7KI3KDbx — World Ag Expo (@WorldAgExpo) February 14, 2023

A unique opportunity they had this year was a Press conference with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and members of the House Ag Committee at the Opening Ceremony.

If you ate today, thank a farmer. pic.twitter.com/rgazYOtwRQ — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) February 14, 2023

The event also hosted free seminars focused on topics important to dairy producers, farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals.

Tickets ran for $20 a day, but children six and under get in for free.

The official hours of the event were Tuesday and Wednesday: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Thursday: 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

It was a big beautiful day at World Ag Expo! Were you here? You have one more day to get your #farmshow fix. See you Thursday! #WAE23 #worldagexpo pic.twitter.com/0RNL3hkTgw — World Ag Expo (@WorldAgExpo) February 16, 2023

Some additional things this expo offers includes:



Agriculture tours

Wine and Cheese tastings

a Women in Ag seminar

A Toyota giveaway

Top-10 New Products Competition

a tractor pull

This event occurs every year and goes on rain or shine!

For more information on this event go to their website or click on this link.

# # #