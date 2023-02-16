Watch Now
World Ag Expo returned to Tulare with new technology and special guests

Jake Washburn
Crowds of people from all over the nation arrive in Tulare to experience the World Ag Expo.
Posted at 4:51 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 07:51:44-05

The World Ag Expo returned to Tulare from Feb 14th-16th.

This event is the largest annual outdoor agricultural exposition.

Why Tulare?

Tulare is part of the San Joaquin Valley, home to most of California's top agricultural counties.

Crowds of people gathered over the span of three days to see more than 1,200 exhibits on display with the latest in farm equipment, communications, and technology.

A unique opportunity they had this year was a Press conference with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and members of the House Ag Committee at the Opening Ceremony.

The event also hosted free seminars focused on topics important to dairy producers, farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals.

Tickets ran for $20 a day, but children six and under get in for free.

The official hours of the event were Tuesday and Wednesday: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Thursday: 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Some additional things this expo offers includes:

This event occurs every year and goes on rain or shine!

For more information on this event go to their website or click on this link.

