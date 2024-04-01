1 killed, 5 shot during Easter brunch at Nashville restaurant

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating an Easter Sunday shooting that left one dead and several injured.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. local time at a neighborhood restaurant called “Roasted” during Easter brunch, and a pregnant woman had to be taken to the hospital after having a panic attack.

"A total of eight persons were transported from the scene, one of them deceased, five others confirmed gunshot victims, one other with a scratch, the cause of which we're not sure of at this point, and then one person who wanted to go to the hospital due to a panic attack," Metro Police's Don Aaron said in a press conference.

Police said this was not a shoot out — it was one man who got in an altercation and decided to pull a pistol in the middle of the fight. The gunman arrived minutes before it happened, and Police say they have no indication that the people fighting knew each other at this point.

The suspect fled in a Mercedes GLS 450, according to officials, and detectives are working to determine the motive.

"We have officers with victims at at least three hospitals interviewing them about what they saw initially," Don Aaron continued.

BREAKING: Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St. 1 man killed, several others hurt, non-critically. Shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Gunman fled in this Mercedes GLS 450. Know him? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/bwJrCjwmhf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2024

"Tragically, Easter was disrupted by gun violence in my neighborhood at one of our wonderful small businesses. @MNPDNashvillehas the area secured, and @NashvilleFD EMS has taken care of victims. My heart goes out to those who had their holiday disrupted by gun violence," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell on a social media post. "We must continue doing everything in our power at the local level to limit the likelihood and impact of gun violence. We are continuing to increase police capacity, invest in community safety, and working to ensure dispossession of those who should not legally possess firearms."

Police are asking that if you have any information about the suspect, call 615-862-8600.

This story was originally published by Hannah Urban at Scripps News Nashville.

