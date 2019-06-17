Contact Us

SAN LUIS OBISPO STUDIO

1772 Calle Joaquin

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

news@ksby.com

feedback@ksby.com

Regional General Manager: Lisa Moore

Regional News Director: Sarah Cowan

Regional Digital Director: Courtland Jeffrey

Phone: 805-541-6666

Newsroom: 805-597-8400

Newsroom Fax: 805-597-8520

News Director: Kendra Martinez

Meet the KSBY News Team

Click here to learn more about the KSBY News team.

Current Job Openings

Click here for current job openings with KSBY Communications.

Video Request Form

Click here to request a video copy of a segment you have seen on KSBY News.

Advertise With Us

KSBY has been delivering results for Central Coast advertisers since 1953. We’re confident we can make advertising work for just about any business, big or small. Look into the power of a combined television and digital advertising plan today.

Lisa Moore

Regional Sales Director

Phone: 805-541-6666

Email: lisa.moore@ksby.com

Closed Captioning Information

For closed captioning concerns, please contact our Captioning hotline. We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

Phone: (805) 597-8457

E-mail: captioning@ksby.com

Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to the following:

Marco Rivera, Director of Engineering

1772 Calle Joaquin

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Phone: (805) 597-8457

E-mail: captioning@ksby.com

KSBY Online Public File

To view KSBY’s public file, click here.

