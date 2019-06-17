Contact Us

SAN LUIS OBISPO STUDIO
1772 Calle Joaquin
San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
news@ksby.com
feedback@ksby.com
Regional General Manager: Lisa Moore
Regional News Director: Sarah Cowan
Regional Digital Director: Courtland Jeffrey
Phone: 805-541-6666
Newsroom: 805-597-8400
Newsroom Fax: 805-597-8520
News Director: Kendra Martinez
Meet the KSBY News Team
Click here to learn more about the KSBY News team.
Current Job Openings
Click here for current job openings with KSBY Communications.
Video Request Form
Click here to request a video copy of a segment you have seen on KSBY News.
Advertise With Us
KSBY has been delivering results for Central Coast advertisers since 1953. We’re confident we can make advertising work for just about any business, big or small. Look into the power of a combined television and digital advertising plan today.
Lisa Moore
Regional Sales Director
Phone: 805-541-6666
Email: lisa.moore@ksby.com
Closed Captioning Information
For closed captioning concerns, please contact our Captioning hotline. We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.
Phone: (805) 597-8457
E-mail: captioning@ksby.com
Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to the following:
Marco Rivera, Director of Engineering
1772 Calle Joaquin
San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Phone: (805) 597-8457
E-mail: captioning@ksby.com
KSBY Online Public File
To view KSBY’s public file, click here.