3-year-old airlifted from cruise ship by Coast Guard

A 3-year-old girl was medically evacuated from a cruise ship by a Coast Guard helicopter.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said it was contacted Wednesday about a 3-year-old girl suffering from seizure-like symptoms while aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship. The ship was 90 miles off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

After communication between three different crews, the Coast Guard determined a helicopter was the best course of action.

Upon arrival, the crew hoisted the young girl and her mother onto the helicopter and brought them to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

The toddler is now in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

SEE MORE: Carnival cruise ship battered by severe weather, rough seas

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com