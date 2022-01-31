Watch

Actions

After huge pandemic losses, governments see rapid rebound

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Welcome back sign. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
US unemployment fell in May in encouraging sign for economy
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 13:57:35-05

(AP) — State and local governments reported more than $117 billion of revenue losses in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. That's according to an Associated Press analysis of newly available data.

But those shortfalls proved less severe than originally feared. Many of those same governments are now awash in record amounts of money.

In response to the dramatic turnaround, governors, lawmakers, and local officials have proposed a surge in spending as well as a new wave of tax cuts.

The AP calculated the estimated revenue loss figures for 2020 by reviewing thousands of reports filed with the Treasury Department by states, counties and larger cities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png