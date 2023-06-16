Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcome baby boy

Just in time for Father’s Day, here’s some news that should give hope to anyone hoping to add kids to the joys of their golden years: TMZ has received confirmation from Al Pacino’s representatives that the actor has become a father for the fourth time at the age of 83.

Pacino revealed in May that he would become a father again soon, this time with Noor Alfallah, who he has been dating for at least the past year. According to TMZ, Pacino hadn’t been planning to have a child, given his age. The baby boy, named Roman, is Pacino’s fourth child and his first with Alfallah.

Alfallah is 29, which represents a significant age gap between the pair. Pacino may be long past the edgy heartthrob days of his early roles in “The Godfather” and “Serpico,” but he’s still very busy. He most recently starred as Meyer Offerman in the second season of the Amazon Prime series “Hunters.”

With the birth of Roman, Pacino joins a surprisingly long list of famous actors who have embraced fatherhood past the age of 60. Maybe he decided to have the baby to one-up his frequent co-star Robert De Niro, who recently revealed that he’d become a father again at 79.

Then there’s Clint Eastwood, whose daughter Morgan was born when the “Unforgiven” actor and director was 65. Pacino’s also in rare company with Mick Jagger, who became a papa to his son Devereaux at the age of 73. (Apparently late-stage fatherhood is a thing with the Rolling Stones. Jagger’s bandmate Ronnie Wood had twins with his wife Sally when he was a 68-year old grandfather of 10.) In fact, Pacino and Jagger have more than parenthood in common: Jagger was also romantically linked to Alfallah back in 2018.

Happy Father’s Day to all!

