100 local students take part in ‘Positivity!’ production at Clark Center

Ocean View and Harloe elementary schools are testing out drama programs with a production of “Positivity!” - a play written by local retired drama teacher Mike Liebo.

Liebo organized the drama programs to fill a need he saw in the community.

“Since no one was kind of stepping up and there's really no programs in play, I wanted to give it a shot and see how students would respond and man, have they responded," Liebo said. "We have 100 kids involved in two schools.”

Liebo said he wrote the play with 100 parts in it. He said it covers themes of optimism and gratitude at a time when negativity is constant. He also wants the play to inspire students to keep pursuing the arts when they reach middle school and high school.

Each school will perform separately on October 25 at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. Tickets can be purchased online.