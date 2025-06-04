A barn full of second chances: Life at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary’s new location

The last time we checked in with Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary, they were preparing to move into a brand new 46-acre facility off Righetti Road in San Luis Obispo. Now fully moved in, the space is already making a big difference for donkeys who were once neglected, abandoned, or abused.

With their curious noses and soulful eyes, each donkey at Rancho Burro has a story.

“This is Bo,” says Carlen Eckford, Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary Founder and Medical Director. “We got him because someone had died and left nine donkeys out in the field.”

Eckford says Bo arrived in heartbreaking condition.

“His skin was so destroyed and he had big sores on his leg, so getting him back to health initially involved a lot of baths, a lot of skin medication, just a lot. He was full of issues.”

Eckford explains that he has since made a full recovery.

“Bo is great. He still needs a lot of care — very regular, specialized foot care. And the great thing about Bo is when we have visitors, differently-abled people coming here, he's just a little sweetie and he puts his head down to their lap. He's just the most kind boy.”

The new sanctuary is not just a barn, it’s a fully equipped rehabilitation facility designed with donkeys in mind. It includes warm wash stalls, a medical treatment room, and dedicated quarantine areas.

“We're a rural working medical rehabilitation center as well,” said Director Laura DiMille. “So having the ability to have access to our medical room when our vets come in, to have that care for them… they have more room up here, they have more enrichment up here.”

The intake process for each new donkey costs nearly $3,000.

“People simply stop taking care of them,” Eckford said. “And so they have bad hooves, overgrown hooves, which is crippling. The teeth are a big thing that we see always, we do X-rays on all new donkeys to make sure we know what's going on inside as well as outside.”

Rancho Burro relies on donations to keep its mission going, from feeding and medical care to facility upkeep and enrichment. There are many ways to support: through their Sidekick Program for monthly donors, general donations, wish list gift cards, or even leaving a legacy gift in your will. All donations are tax-deductible and go directly toward donkey care and sanctuary operations.

Volunteers are also essential, especially those with equine experience.

Volunteer-turned-employee Heather Dixson explains what a day is like for those who help out.

“From just care of the donkeys, like grooming them, learning how to hoof pick, learning how to like halter them and kind of give them a little bit of attention and TLC… because they all want it, you know? We want attention, they want attention,” she said.

Though the sanctuary isn’t open to the public, they offer private tours for educational purposes.

Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary also hosts events year-round to raise awareness and funds. To learn more, donate, or submit a volunteer inquiry, visit www.ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org.