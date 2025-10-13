A storm is on the way for the Central Coast: Here’s what SLO County residents are doing to prepare

It’s hard to believe, but starting Monday, these clear skies will be gone. An incoming storm is set to last until Wednesday.

Ryan Oates was taking in the warm weather Sunday morning.

“It just seems strange because it's like a perfect day today, and we're talking about a storm coming in, so it's going to be a surprise,” Oates said.

As of this recording, KSBY is forecasting a little over an inch in most areas of San Luis Obispo County. Some residents in the five cities have started preparing for the rain.

Bill Ausman lives in Pismo Beach.

“We’re not used to rain,” Ausman said. “What I was doing around home was checking to make sure the gutters were clear, making sure that our rain gutters are set up for that. We have some couple places where the water kind of traps in, so got to make sure that it's, it's ready and that they can drain off.”

The San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services suggests that before a storm, you gather emergency supplies, make a family plan in case of an emergency and identify if your home is in a flooding area.

If you are in a flood zone, most communities on the Central Coast offer free sand to fill up sandbags.

Oates said he lived in Texas during a storm that caused him to lose power for days, so he’s not too concerned about the incoming storm system

“I haven't really even considered [preparing],” Oates said. “It's early in the season, so I haven't really been paying attention to the weather yet.”

Ausman said if there is a storm in the forecast, no matter the severity, it’s best to be prepared as much as possible.

“Housing is so expensive here on the Central Coast,” Ausman said. “You really got to protect your house. You got to protect your family. And I think being prepared is, really goes a long way for not having to do repairs later.”