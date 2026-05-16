Actress from Arroyo Grande stars in Peacock series

Actress, producer and Arroyo Grande local Sofia Rosinsky is starring alongside two award-winning actors in a new TV show, and she’s bringing her experience back to the Central Coast.

Rosinsky grew up in Arroyo Grande, and now at the age of 19, she’s starring in the new Peacock show, "The Miniature Wife."

Rosinsky plays Matthew McFayden and Elizabeth Banks’ daughter, Lulu.

“At the point that we find her in the show, she has to start making some big decisions about who she wants to be, where she wants to go, what she wants to do with her life," Rosinsky said. "Then she returns home, she's already in a very confusing period and finding her six-inch mom doesn't help.”

She said the experience has been nothing but positive and she’s learned a lot along the way.

“I would say one of the biggest things is the on-set environment was so healthy," Rosinsky said. "They bit off a lot with this project and somehow they never let that pressure affect the environment.”

Rosinsky is also a producer and co-founder of Sisters Rosinsky, an Arroyo Grande-based production company that she started at the age of 11 with her sister, Alexis.

“I'm so grateful to have somebody that I'm with and I can work with and that is family," Alexis said. "It's the little things. It's like going to an event and you have a built-in friend with you at all times."

The Rosinsky sisters are currently filming a horror comedy called “Speed Limit 66, The Nightmare”.

The sisters said they couldn’t have started filming without the generosity of their community.

“With people opening up locations for us to shoot, like most recently in this film, we filmed at the Norgrove Railway, and they were so accommodating," Alexis said. "That's not something that you'll find in a lot of places, like to have access to an entire private location."

Local filmmakers wrap up a movie shoot in Arroyo Grande

On top of the location, two cars that were used in the film were lent to the crew by Arroyo Grande residents.

“It was just two locals who were kind enough to let us use their cars, so just people really showed up," Sofia said.

The sisters are inspired by the western, outdoorsy feel of the Central Coast. Sofia said it’s something that constantly makes its way into their work.

“We're living in that and appreciating that aspect because who doesn't love a Western?" Sofia said.

Alexis said they’re planning to finish their film by 2027.