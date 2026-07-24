American Legion pig roast to raise money for veterans

The American Legion Riders Post 136 are raising money to help military heroes with a pig roast fundraiser.

The dinner will take place on Saturday, July 25 at 417 Orchard Avenue, Arroyo Grande. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and proceeds will benefit Welcome Home Military Heroes.

If you can't attend the fundraiser, you can still buy a ticket that will be donated to a veteran to enjoy a meal and the event.

The organization aims to sell 75 tickets in the next ten days.

According to the American Legion website the organization is the largest U.S. veterans organization with more than 1.6 million members. The group supports veterans and active duty military members through programs, services, and advocacy.