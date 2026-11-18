The City of Arroyo Grande announced on Tuesday, November 17 that two key ballot measures appear to have passed following the November 3 General Municipal Election.

According to preliminary results, Measure C-26 and Measure D-26 both received voter approval, with 9,533 ballots counted as of November 16.

Measure C-26 establishes a tax of up to 10% on cannabis businesses' gross receipts. City officials estimate the tax could generate approximately $500,000 annually to support public safety, road maintenance, public works and recreation programs.

“The approval of Measure C-26 is a direct investment in our community,” said City Manager Matt Downing.

Meanwhile, Measure D-26 allows the city to participate in the State Water Project, giving Arroyo Grande the flexibility to purchase additional water supplies when needed, including during non-emergency conditions.

City officials say the measure will help strengthen long-term water planning without requiring major infrastructure upgrades. The City Council will now evaluate next steps for the cannabis tax and potential State Water purchases.

Election results remain unofficial until certification by the San Luis Obispo County Registrar of Voters, expected by December 3.

For the latest San Luis Obispo County election results click here: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/