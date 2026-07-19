Arroyo Grande car theft suspect arrested in Salinas

A woman was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county car chase on Saturday.

﻿According to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, the incident started in Arroyo Grande when a woman stole a sedan. The alleged car thief then hit the owner of the vehicle while driving away.

Officers located the stolen car traveling northbound on Highway 101, but the driver refused to pull over for law enforcement.

﻿The vehicle was ultimately stopped on Highway 101 in Salinas near Main Street. ﻿A K-9 was deployed, and the suspect was reportedly taken into custody.