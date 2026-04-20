Arroyo Grande city council approves local bookstore's mural

Monarch Books is getting a mural on this side of the business, but it wasn’t an easy decision for city leaders.

"What's your story?" It's a simple question — and it sparked a recent debate at Arroyo Grande City Hall. The question is the centerpiece of a proposed mural in the Village, but not everyone agrees it belongs there.

Taneesha Regez owns Monarch Books on East Branch Street. She said the design will include birds, ships, and a UFO with a tractor beam meant to serve as a selfie spot

“It was just what we were looking for," Regez said. "It had a phrase that would get people talking, and it had a spot. I mean, who doesn't want to stand in the UFO's beam? [It would] get people standing there and engaged with it.”

City staff recommended that the council deny plans for the proposed mural because it could be considered signage. At the meeting, council member Jim Guthrie agreed.

“When I see this, I see an artful sign," Guthrie said. "It is attractive, there are many attractive signs in the village, but the first thing I see is a monarch butterfly and a book. It’s Monarch Books.”

Sara I'Anson is an Arroyo Grande resident who was visiting the Village days after the decision.

“The Central Coast monarchs are a huge part of the Central Coast, and that's probably why they named their bookstore after a monarch," I'Anson said.

While Guthrie voted against the project, the other four council members voted in favor of it, saying they did not interpret it as an advertisement for the bookstore.

“The fact that they changed their mind really surprised me," Regez said. "To be honest, I thought it was going to be a no, but I think they heard from enough people like, 'hey, we actually do really want this as a community.'”

The vote followed public comment from six people who also wanted to see the mural come to life.

Nan Bowman said she comes to the Village often and supports the mural. However, she said she missed the city council meeting.

“It has no mention of the business," Bowman said. "It is a beautiful image where people can tell their own personal story.”

The mural has to go back before the council for final approval before work can start. Until then, community members said they can’t wait to see the finished product in the Village.

“It's nostalgic, and it's always fun to have something new to look at, something new that sparks conversation or just to take pictures by," I'Anson said.