Arroyo Grande community celebrates 'Mr. Arroyo Grande' Bob Lund's 90th birthday

Friends, family, local leaders and longtime volunteers gathered in Arroyo Grande to celebrate the 90th birthday of Bob Lund, known by many as "Mr. Arroyo Grande."

The celebration took place Thursday at the Rotary Bandstand in Heritage Square Park.

Lund and his wife owned Lund's Gift Shop in the Village for years, and he has spent decades helping shape community events and organizations across the Central Coast.

He also helped launch Arroyo Grande in Bloom, the volunteer nonprofit that continues to beautify locations throughout the city.

