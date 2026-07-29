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Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach buildings get makeovers with new murals

New murals brighten up the Five Cities
New mural outside Village Creative in Arroyo Grande
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A building in the Village of Arroyo Grande is getting a makeover.

A mural is being painted on the side of Village Creative, a local business that offers music, art, and sewing lessons to Central Coast students.

The work is expected to take about two days to complete.

"The idea of the mural is really to give voice to the creative people in this village. You know, there's a lot of creativity here and when you just drive through, you might not even know that," said Emily Bechtel, Village Creative owner."

Another mural was just completed last week in Grover Beach.

The owner of Auer Real Estate says she wanted the mural to be a positive message for those driving by and hopes to add more butterflies and grape vines next summer.

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Mural at Auer Real Estate in Grover Beach.

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