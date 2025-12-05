Arroyo Grande High School football team to play in CIF State Championship Bowl

On Friday the Arroyo Grande Eagles football team will be hosting the Southern California regional match-up against Ventura.

They secured a thrilling win just last week, defeating Bakersfield High School in overtime thanks to a last-second field goal.

That won them a CIF-Central Section title for Division 2.

The 10-4 Eagles started out 2-4 on the season before rattling off 8 straight wins, a mountain league title and now their first section title since 2011.

For Eagles alumni and head coach Stephen Field, this is his first year coaching the team.

He's returning with two wins away from a state championship, something the program has never done before.

Kickoff is on Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m.