Arroyo Grande High Schools girls water polo takes 24th league championship title

The Arroyo Grande High School girls water polo team secured its 24th consecutive league championship on October 29.

The Eagles took the championship win in a game against the San Luis Obispo Tigers, with a final score of 13 to 6.

Not only has the team now won 24 back-to-back championships, but head coach Steve Allen has led the team to over 200 consecutive match wins.

“The jitters that came before this game were really fun. Those are the games I really look forward to, and I'm glad San Luis really came to play for us,” said Steve Allen.

The team will now go on to compete in the CIF Central Section finals, which they have won for the past three years.