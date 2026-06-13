Arroyo Grande mayor announces she will not seek re-election

The Arroyo Grande Mayor has announced that she will not be pursuing another term in the November Election. She said she feels now is the best time to step away from public office.

Susan Evard has lived in Arroyo Grande at two points in her life. Once between 2000 and 2005, and again from 2020 until now. She said there have been major changes since she first called the city home.

“There wasn't as much going on in the Village," Evard said. "I think the Village has become much more vibrant and a real center.”

Caren Ray Russom has served as mayor since 2018. She announced earlier this month that she will not be seeking re-election in November. She said she feels like this is the best time to step away from the position.

“Things are really in a great place and staff wise, we have a fantastic staff, so I feel like I'm able to hand off the city in such good, in such a good place that the next people can come in and really take it to the next level," Ray Russom said.

Evard said she was disappointed in the Mayor's announcement.

"I think she's been a really good leader for the community," Evard said. "She's really done a lot of progressive things for Arroyo Grande and I just hope that there's someone that takes up the mantle that has the same vision that she has had.”

Russom said her top priority before her term ends in December is to finish the city’s general plan.

As far as what she’s most proud of – she said it’s the vibe she and city staff have developed. Russom said it starts with the leadership at the city council level.

“It goes to staff and it goes all the way through the community," Russom said. "We really have a community that builds consensus, that acts civilly and can get work done.”

Ryan Girvin lives in Nipomo, but grew up in Arroyo Grande and also works there.

“When I grew up around here, it was a little more of a sleepy town and had a quieter vibe," Girvin said. "As I've seen it grow over the years, it's become a lot more flourishing for small businesses.”

Before being elected mayor, Russom served on the Planning Commission, City Council and San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. She said she’s proud to have served the community for 21 years in various positions.

“I’ve held office higher than this, but it wasn't as fulfilling," Russom said. "It wasn't as much of an honor as being able to lead this community and be the face of the community that I grew up in. There's no way for me to convey what a personal honor that's been.”

Nominations for the next mayor open on July 13 and close on August 7.