Arroyo Grande prepares for potential El Niño conditions

The City of Arroyo Grande is preparing for the rainy season with drainage improvements and maintenance as potential El Niño conditions develop.

Crews are clearing culverts, maintaining drainage infrastructure and installing new storm drains. The city also worked with the San Luis Coastal Resource Conservation District and volunteers to remove invasive English ivy near the Swinging Bridge to improve water flow.

The Traffic Way Bridge, replaced in December 2025, was designed without support columns in Arroyo Grande Creek, reducing places where debris can collect.

“The City is taking steps to prepare for the rainy season,” Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director Bill Robeson said. “We encourage community members to take simple steps to prepare their properties and stay informed as conditions develop.”

Sand, sandbags and a shovel are available at the city's Corporation Yard at 1375 Ash St. Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside those hours, residents can bring their own sandbags or pick some up at the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 200 N. Halcyon Road.

Residents can also find storm information and preparedness resources through the city's El Niño webpage, ReadySLO and AlertSLO.