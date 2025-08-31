Arroyo Grande resident feedback is encouraged with new city survey program "FlashVote"

The City of Arroyo Grande is partnering with a public survey research platform, FlashVote, to introduce a new way to "engage the community and gather valuable input from residents to inform decisions," officials say.

Text messages for the surveys are set to begin on Monday, September 1. Users who sign up can choose whether they prefer to receive surveys via text messages, email, or phone calls.

All input is kept anonymous, and personal or demographic information is never shared with the city or anyone else, officials say.

Participants will receive a notification when a survey is released and have up to 48 hours to participate before the survey closes. Once the survey is closed, participants will be able to see how their responses compare to the group and the overall results.

“We’re very excited to use the input collected in these surveys to inform decision-making at the city in ways that serve our residents better,” said City Manager Matt Downing.

Residents of Arroyo Grande can sign up to receive the surveys at this link or call 775-235-2240 to participate by phone or text only.